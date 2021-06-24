Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 208,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.44% of CAI International worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 136.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 768.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CAI International alerts:

CAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $56.00 on Thursday. CAI International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $969.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.