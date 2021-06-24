Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 104,486.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,993 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,301,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 470.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,168,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,392 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of SYF opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $50.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYF. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.