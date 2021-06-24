Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.70 Million Stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after buying an additional 56,540 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 324,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,941. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $53.42 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 66.80%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

SEAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

