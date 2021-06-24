Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.88 Million Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The ODP were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in The ODP by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The ODP by 86,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in The ODP by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODP stock opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.14. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The ODP announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $1,149,259.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $244,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,894. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

