Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $4.03 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 82.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,378 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $217.10 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.