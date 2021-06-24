Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $4.53 Million in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 455,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter valued at $120,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter valued at $498,000.

SCOBU stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. ScION Tech Growth II has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

