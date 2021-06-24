Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,904,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $44,827,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,916,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,170,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,091,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,605,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.01. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,809.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

