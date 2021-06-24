Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 15,200 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Kraton were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33. Kraton Co. has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.40.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $437.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

