Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

HEINY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,395. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.87. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

