HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €102.70 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €89.21 ($104.96).

HelloFresh stock opened at €76.40 ($89.88) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €73.82. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 52 week high of €85.48 ($100.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

