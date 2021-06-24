Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 147.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,045,000 after purchasing an additional 231,650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 48,895 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,872,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 27.6% during the first quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 314,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 68,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

HT opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.84. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $13.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,850 shares of company stock worth $514,006. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

HT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

