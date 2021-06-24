Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,309 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2,013.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 14.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

NYSE CAH opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.17. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.