Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $116.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.49. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

