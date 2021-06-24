Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Shares Down 1.7%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY)’s share price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.84 and last traded at $68.84. Approximately 474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.95.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

