Hoge Finance Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last week, Hoge Finance has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hoge Finance has a market cap of $61.43 million and $1.26 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00053943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00020427 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.86 or 0.00596884 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00077838 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

HOGE is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 407,771,111,020 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

