Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2,768.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,062,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,566,600,000 after acquiring an additional 223,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,955,000 after buying an additional 442,441 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Hologic by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,045,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,545,000 after buying an additional 215,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $194,467,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,200,000 after acquiring an additional 594,505 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $53.02 and a one year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.