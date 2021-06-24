Holowesko Partners Ltd. Invests $23.80 Million in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 376,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,801,000. Kellogg makes up approximately 6.4% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of K. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $63.13. 27,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082,352. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,711,514 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

