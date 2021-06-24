Holowesko Partners Ltd. Purchases 15,000 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up 0.9% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,391,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 248,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $34.37. 566,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,504,115. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.25. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

