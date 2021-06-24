Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,657,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $110,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 5.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 221,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMC opened at $31.64 on Thursday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

