Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-750 million.

HOV stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,457. The company has a market capitalization of $647.23 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.94. Hovnanian Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $146.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

