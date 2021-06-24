Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Sets New 52-Week High at $830.40

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 830.40 ($10.85) and last traded at GBX 829.40 ($10.84), with a volume of 912716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 802.80 ($10.49).

HWDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 809.86 ($10.58).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 793.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The company has a market cap of £4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

