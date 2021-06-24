HS Management Partners LLC Cuts Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

HS Management Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 893,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 979,715 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma makes up about 4.7% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $160,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,875,000 after purchasing an additional 72,542 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 707,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,242,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,001,000 after purchasing an additional 202,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In related news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,080,792. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WSM traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $158.98. 3,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,843. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.52 and a 1 year high of $194.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.