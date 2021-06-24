Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBG. Cowen upped their target price on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Shares of HUBG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.44. 1,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.02. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 3,516.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.