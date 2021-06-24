HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,032 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1,302.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 25,535 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,141,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock worth $22,820,282. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

NYSE HUBS opened at $590.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of -295.41 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $518.12. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.07 and a 12 month high of $596.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

