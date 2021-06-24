Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $601,429,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after acquiring an additional 656,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,141 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,620,000 after purchasing an additional 346,110 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Humana by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,963,000 after purchasing an additional 338,754 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM stock opened at $438.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $440.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.06 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.94.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.