Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Dale Chappell Sells 402,480 Shares

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $7,445,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $3,076,213.26.

On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26.

NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of -2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HGEN. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Humanigen by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Humanigen by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Humanigen by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

