Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Dale Chappell Sells 402,480 Shares

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $7,445,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $3,076,213.26.
- On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26.
NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of -2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $33.95.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HGEN. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Humanigen by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Humanigen by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Humanigen by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.
Humanigen Company Profile
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
