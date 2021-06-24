Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HNTIF opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. Hunting has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

