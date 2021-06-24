Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
HNTIF opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. Hunting has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26.
Hunting Company Profile
