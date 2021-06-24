Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after buying an additional 2,096,211 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 314.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 43,258 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,079,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 635,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after buying an additional 108,485 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.