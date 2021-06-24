Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HYFM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.00. 386,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,825. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $95.48. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.13.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,229,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,139.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,695,000 after purchasing an additional 620,210 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 965.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 540,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after purchasing an additional 489,750 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,501,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $19,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

