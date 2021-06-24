Hyperion (HYN) Market Cap Hits $1.08 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Hyperion has a market cap of $1.08 million and $18,244.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00053793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00020346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.53 or 0.00604680 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00078054 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

