IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Holdings Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in IAA were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.73. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

