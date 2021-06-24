iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iCAD were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICAD. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iCAD by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iCAD by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the fourth quarter worth about $1,497,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 30,715 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iCAD stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $424.42 million, a P/E ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.22. iCAD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICAD shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on iCAD in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $319,584.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 149,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

