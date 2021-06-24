IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. IHS Markit updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.150-3.170 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.15-3.17 EPS.

NYSE:INFO opened at $110.47 on Thursday. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $70.77 and a 1 year high of $111.82. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 82.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.