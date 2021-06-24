ImageCoin Market Capitalization Hits $244,526.71 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $244,526.71 and $80,047.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 557.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,230,980 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

