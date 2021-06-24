Independence (NYSE:IHC) Shares Gap Up to $44.90

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.90, but opened at $46.48. Independence shares last traded at $46.25, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $677.98 million, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.66.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.66 million for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.54%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Independence by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Independence by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Independence by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Independence by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Independence by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

