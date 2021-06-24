Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 107.18, a P/E/G ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.07.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on IRT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.94.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
