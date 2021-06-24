Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 107.18, a P/E/G ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.07.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on IRT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

