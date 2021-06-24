ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Get ING Groep alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ING. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ING Groep from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

ING Groep stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2,528.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ING Groep (ING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.