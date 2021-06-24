Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 642,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $48,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. Ingevity’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

