Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Up 7.1%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) shares shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $28.66. 3,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 156,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

INBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 158.5% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,296 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the first quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at about $742,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.