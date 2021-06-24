Ink Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $139.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $510,265.51 and $139.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

