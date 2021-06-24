Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.46. Innodata shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 63,576 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $195.27 million, a PE ratio of 185.55 and a beta of 2.08.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter.

In other Innodata news, Director Stewart R. Massey sold 29,354 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $215,751.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,646 shares in the company, valued at $151,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 10,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $70,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $184,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,995 shares of company stock worth $1,202,780. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 135.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 34.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innodata Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

