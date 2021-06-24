INO COIN (INO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $209,377.00

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 82% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 24th. One INO COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $4.99 or 0.00014701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, INO COIN has traded 60.4% higher against the US dollar. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $897.42 million and approximately $209,377.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00055551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $205.50 or 0.00605956 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00040182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN (INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

