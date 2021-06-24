Insider Buying: JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI) Insider Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI) insider Bronwyn Curtis OBE bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £14,850 ($19,401.62).

JAGI opened at GBX 499.50 ($6.53) on Thursday. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc has a twelve month low of GBX 389 ($5.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 550 ($7.19). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 495.24. The firm has a market cap of £482.15 million and a P/E ratio of 3.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s payout ratio is presently 0.11%.

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

