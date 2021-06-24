Insider Buying: JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Insider Purchases 479 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) insider Sally Macdonald purchased 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 622 ($8.13) per share, for a total transaction of £2,979.38 ($3,892.58).

Shares of JFJ stock opened at GBX 620 ($8.10) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 628.70. The firm has a market cap of £985.63 million and a P/E ratio of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 103.57, a quick ratio of 103.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 508 ($6.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 744.04 ($9.72).

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

