Insider Buying: Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX) Insider Acquires 300,000 Shares of Stock

Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX) insider James (Jim) Simpson acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$82,800.00 ($59,142.86).

James (Jim) Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peel Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, James (Jim) Simpson acquired 358,393 shares of Peel Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$112,535.40 ($80,382.43).

On Wednesday, May 12th, James (Jim) Simpson acquired 253,106 shares of Peel Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$64,542.03 ($46,101.45).

On Friday, April 23rd, James (Jim) Simpson 384,156 shares of Peel Mining stock.

Peel Mining Company Profile

Peel Mining Limited engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in the Cobar Region of New South Wales, Australia. It explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and tungsten deposits. The company's principal projects include the Wagga Tank project located to the south of Cobar; the Mallee Bull copper project comprising an area of 80 square kilometers located in the central New South Wales; and the Cobar Superbasin project located in the Cobar Basin.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Peel Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peel Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.