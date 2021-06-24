Insider Buying: Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Purchases 2,350 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $185,297.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,202,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,728,321.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Istar Inc. bought 12,793 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.16 per share, for a total transaction of $999,900.88.

On Friday, June 11th, Istar Inc. bought 13,066 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.53 per share, for a total transaction of $999,940.98.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Istar Inc. bought 13,519 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.43.

On Monday, June 7th, Istar Inc. bought 13,698 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,954.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Istar Inc. bought 14,087 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,895.26.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Istar Inc. bought 14,071 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,885.26.

On Friday, May 28th, Istar Inc. acquired 14,253 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,997 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,945.68.

On Monday, May 24th, Istar Inc. acquired 14,082 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.01 per share, for a total transaction of $999,962.82.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $81.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70 and a beta of -0.48. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.51 and a 52-week high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,387,000 after purchasing an additional 115,241 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Safehold by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,281,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Safehold by 29.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,674,000 after purchasing an additional 195,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Safehold by 9.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 55,809 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,227,000 after purchasing an additional 100,032 shares during the period. 28.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAFE has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

