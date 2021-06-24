Insider Selling: Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Insider Sells 2,340 Shares of Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $352,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,955,782.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Alamo Group stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.96. The company had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,371. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.75. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.85 and a 1-year high of $165.98.
Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.
About Alamo Group
Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.
Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.