Insider Selling: Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Insider Sells 2,340 Shares of Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $352,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,955,782.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Alamo Group stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.96. The company had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,371. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.75. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.85 and a 1-year high of $165.98.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.