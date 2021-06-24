Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $65,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $64.96 on Thursday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $162.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.41. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.07.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,459,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,420,000 after purchasing an additional 496,292 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,602,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after purchasing an additional 680,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

