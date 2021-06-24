Insider Selling: Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Sells $27,333.88 in Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $27,333.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,598.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $66.40.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 40.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cambium Networks in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.