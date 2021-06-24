Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.85, for a total value of $6,994,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Prabir Adarkar sold 488,689 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $69,584,426.71.

On Thursday, May 20th, Prabir Adarkar sold 64,118 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.70, for a total transaction of $8,764,930.60.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $174.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.27. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The firm has a market cap of $56.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,426,893,000. CRV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,148,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $1,069,610,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $867,635,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.83.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

